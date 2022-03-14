Waypoints by Sam Heughan

For immediate release
VORACIOUS ACQUIRES FIRST MEMOIR FROM OUTLANDER STAR AND #1 BESTSELLING AUTHOR SAM HEUGHAN
Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company, has acquired WAYPOINTS, the first memoir from Sam Heughan, the award-winning actor and #1 bestselling co-author of Clanlands and The Clanlands Almanac. The book will be published in hardcover on October 25, 2022, and released simultaneously in the United Kingdom by Radar, a new imprint of Octopus Books. Briony Gowlett, Publisher of Radar, acquired world English rights from Zoe Ross at United Agents, with Michael Szczerban, VP and Editorial Director of Voracious, taking North American rights.
In WAYPOINTS, Sam Heughan sets out along a 100-mile journey deep into the Scottish Highlands to explore his life and reflect on the personal waypoints that define him. With the rugged West Highland Way as the backdrop to the narrative, Sam writes a love letter to the wild Scottish landscape that means so much to him—full of charming, funny, wise, and searching insights into the world through his eyes.
Sam’s two previous books—coauthored with his Outlander castmate Graham McTavish—have sold more than 500,000 English-language copies around the world and 150,000 copies across digital formats, and have been translated into Dutch, German, Hungarian, Portuguese, and Spanish. Both titles hit the New York Times bestseller list, with Clanlands becoming an instant #1. In March 2022 the audiobook of Clanlands won an Audie award in the History/Biography category, beating competition from—among others—Questlove and Walter Isaacson.
WAYPOINTS is a deeply personal journey that reveals as much to Sam about himself as it does to his readers.
Sam Heughan said:
“WAYPOINTS is a memoir with a difference! I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life. And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands.”
Michael Szczerban, VP and Editorial Director of Voracious, said:
“There’s no one quite like Sam Heughan and no place on earth quite like the Scottish Highlands. I can’t wait for readers to encounter new dimensions to them both in WAYPOINTS—a uniquely captivating book energized by Sam’s candid storytelling and his warm, wise, and funny voice.”
Briony Gowlett, Publisher of Radar, said:
“It’s a privilege to be working with Sam on his first solo project, a lead title for the Radar list. He is a hugely dedicated author who continues to grow in this space, and I feel especially excited to see this book connect with readers and show another side to Sam.”
About the author:
Sam Heughan is an award-winning actor, author, and philanthropist, best known for his starring role as Jamie Fraser in the hit TV show Outlander and his bestselling books, Clanlands and The Clanlands Almanac, coauthored with Graham McTavish. From his early days at the Royal Court Theatre, Sam has enjoyed a career in theater, television, and film spanning almost two decades. With his growing success and fame, Sam has also lent his voice and platform to raise funds and awareness for many notable charities, including Marie Curie UK and Blood Cancer UK. He has raised over $5 million for blood cancer research, hospice care, and testicular cancer awareness education. In 2019, the University of Glasgow and the University of Stirling awarded him an honorary doctorate in recognition of his artistic success and outstanding contribution to charitable endeavors.
For press inquiries, please contact:
Lauren Ortiz, Publicist, Voracious Books
O: (212) 364-0555
Email: Lauren.Ortiz@hbgusa.com
Juliana Horbachevsky, Associate Director of Publicity
O: (212) 364-1464
Email: Juliana.Horbachevsky@hbgusa.com
For more on Waypoints, visit us online.
About Voracious and Little, Brown:
Voracious is a new imprint of Little, Brown and Company that launched in 2019 to publish a distinguished list of books driven by appetite and curiosity.
Little, Brown and Company is a division of Hachette Book Group, Inc. Founded in 1837, Little, Brown has long been recognized as a publisher committed to publishing fiction of the highest quality and nonfiction of lasting significance. Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre, the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world. HBG is made up of eight publishing groups: Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Audio, Hachette Nashville, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, Perseus Books, and Workman Publishing. For more information, visit hachettebookgroup.com.