Warming Winter Recipes: Three-Way Chili Copycat!

From Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough

Our IP Version of

GOLD STAR CHILI’S

Three-Way

That Is, Chili, Spaghetti, and a Ton of Cheddar Cheese

Gold Star’s chili is undoubtedly famous! And although you can order it lots of ways, we chose to copycat the most iconic version: chili over spaghetti with shredded cheese. Don’t skimp on either of those last two, particularly the cheese. If you don’t know, Gold Star’s chili is sort of like Cincinnati-style chili, except there’s no chocolate or cocoa powder (that is, if you think those ingredients are necessary to Cincinnati chili—which is a matter of fierce debate among chili mavens). The real kick in the flavors comes from 1) all the spices, plus 2) the steak sauce and the vinegar. With so many aromatic ingredients in the pot, no wonder this chili is famous!

INGREDIENTS: 16

SERVINGS: 6

METHOD: Standard

SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: None

PRESSURE: Low

TIME UNDER PRESSURE: 10 minutes

RELEASE: Modified natural

TOTAL TIME: About 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons vegetable, canola, or other neutral-flavored oil 2 large yellow or white onions, peeled and chopped (3 cups) 2 pounds lean ground beef, preferably 93% lean or more 2 medium garlic cloves, peeled and minced (2 teaspoons) 1/4 cup standard mild chili powder 1 teaspoon ground allspice 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon table salt 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper 4 dried bay leaves 2 tablespoons steak sauce, preferably A.1. 1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar One 15-ounce can of tomato sauce (1 2/3 cups) 1 cup beef broth Cooked and drained spaghetti, for serving Lots and lots of shredded mild American cheddar cheese, for garnishing

1.

Press Set it for Set time for If needed, press In all models SAUTÉ MEDIUM, NORMAL, or CUSTOM 300°F 10 MINUTES START

2.

As the pot heats, warm the oil in the insert set in a 5-, 6-, or 8-quart Instant Pot. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes.

3.

Crumble in the ground beef and cook, stirring more frequently, until it has lost its raw, red color, about 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic for a few seconds. Add the chili powder, allspice, cinnamon, salt, pepper, and bay leaves. Cook until aromatic, just a few seconds.

4.

Stir in the steak sauce and vinegar until uniform. Add the tomato sauce and broth. Stir well, turn off the SAUTÉ function, and lock the lid onto the cooker.

5.

Set pot for Set level to Valve must be Set time for If needed, press For all models PRESSURE COOK or MANUAL LOW Closed 10 minutes with the KEEP WARM setting off START

6.

When the pot has finished cooking, turn it off and let the pressure return to normal naturally for 10 minutes. Then use the quick-release method to get rid of any residual pressure in the pot. Unlatch the lid and open the cooker. Fish out and discard the bay leaves. Stir well and cool for a couple of minutes. Serve hot over cooked and drained spaghetti, topped with a veritable blanket of shredded cheese.

Other Pots

• For a 3-quart Instant Pot, you must halve all of the ingredient amounts.

• For an 8-quart Instant Pot, you can increase all of the ingredient amounts by 50 percent.

• For a 10-quart Instant Pot, you must increase all of the ingredient amounts by 50 percent or you can even double them.

Excerpted from INSTANT POT BIBLE: COPYCAT RECIPES by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough. Copyright © 2021. Available November 2021 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.

Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes Recreate your favorite restaurant eats in your Instant Pot at home with 175 recipes from the bestselling authors of The Instant Pot Bible.

Hungry for your favorite meal from Chili’s, P.F. Chang’s, or The Cheesecake Factory? You can satisfy those cravings at home—without the expensive bill after dessert.



Bestselling authors Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough are the authorities on getting the most out of your Instant Pot, having sold hundreds of thousands of copies of their Instant Pot Bible cookbooks. Now, they reveal the secrets to bringing all the flavor and excitement from dozens of beloved restaurants into your own Instant Pot—from Applebee’s and Buca di Beppo to Olive Garden and Ruby Tuesday.



Not only do these 175 original recipes taste like the real thing, they put you in control of the cooking. That means you can avoid processed foods, use the ingredients you prefer, and adjust each dish to meet your dietary needs. Plus, they have all been tested to work with every model of Instant Pot.



With Instant Pot Bible: Copycat Recipes, any night can taste like dining out on the weekend, featuring original Instant Pot versions of: Chipotle’s Queso Blanco

Hale and Hearty’s Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Red Robin’s Creamy Artichoke and Spinach Dip

The Capital Grille’s Lobster Mac-and-Cheese

P. F. Chang’s Spicy Miso Ramen

Applebee’s Three Cheese Chicken Penne

Buca di Beppo’s World-Famous Meatballs

Cracker Barrel’s Sunday Pot Roast

Café Rio’s Sweet Pork Barbacoa Tostadas

Noodles & Company’s Pad Thai with Shrimp

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen’s Cajun Rice

Marie Callender’s Famous Golden Cornbread

