Mr. 404: a drink with bold flavor and color
From Pour Me Another by J.M. Hirsch
MR. 404
FRUITY
SWEET
BITTER
REFRESHING
The oddly named Mr. 404 cocktail delivers bold flavor and color, both of which can be attributed largely to the Aperol. I’m a sucker for any cocktail that balances bitter and refreshing flavors. It’s a marriage that in many ways makes this cocktail a distant relative of the Aperol Spritz. The Mr. 404, however, packs a bit more punch, a characteristic masked by the floral notes of the elderflower liqueur.
|1 1/2 ounces vodka
1/2 ounce elderflower liqueur
1/2 ounce Aperol
1/4 ounce lemon juice
|1/8 ounce (3/4 teaspoon) agave or simple syrup
Ice cubes
Orange zest twist
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, elderflower liqueur, Aperol, lemon juice and syrup. Shake with ice cubes, then strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with the orange twist.
POUR ME ANOTHER
*NOW TRY*
Ginger Screw • Piña Colada • Bennett • Knickerbocker • Fedora • Sex on the Beach • Mary Pickford Cocktail • A Slice of Pie • Roman Punch
Excerpted from POUR ME ANOTHER by J.M. Hirsch. Copyright © 2022. Available October 2022 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.
A go-to guide for discovering your new favorite cocktails: Use the drinks you already know and love to explore a world of delicious new spirits, combinations, and flavors.Pour Me Another starts with a simple premise: you know which cocktails you like, but what's next? Expert mixologist Hirsch has your answer in this cocktail book that explores the concept of starting with what you know and discovering what you love, breaking down the possibilities of gin, rum, tequila, vodka and whiskey, guided by your specific tastes and preferences. It's a choose-your-own-adventure guide to the world of great drinks.
Beginning with the first drinks to define or popularize those spirits - well known and beloved by now - Hirsch journeys through history and across your palate to uncover forgotten recipes and discover new combinations for the amateur mixologist. Pour Me Another is a simple and intuitive guide for exploring the many ways in which the liquors and cocktails we are most familiar with can serve as springboards for making delicious discoveries. Across 250 recipes divided into five chapters, Hirsch will show you why the drinks we know and love should only ever be just the beginning.
- If you love a Gin & Tonic, try the refreshingly sweet & sour Satan's Halo
- Is your go-to order the classic Mojito? Switch things up with the bold and briny Dunlop
- Everyone loves a Margarita, but have you tried the Manhattan-inspired La Rosita?
- Discover the versatility of Vodka with a cousin to the Martini, in the botanical Stupid Cupid
Expand your palate and discover your new favorite beverage with the endless possibilities in this essential handbook for the cocktail lovers and home mixologists everywhere. Bartender, pour me another!