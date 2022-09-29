Mr. 404: a drink with bold flavor and color

A go-to guide for discovering your new favorite cocktails: Use the drinks you already know and love to explore a world of delicious new spirits, combinations, and flavors.

If you love a Gin & Tonic, try the refreshingly sweet & sour Satan's Halo

Is your go-to order the classic Mojito? Switch things up with the bold and briny Dunlop

Everyone loves a Margarita, but have you tried the Manhattan-inspired La Rosita?

Discover the versatility of Vodka with a cousin to the Martini, in the botanical Stupid Cupid

starts with a simple premise: you know which cocktails you like, but what's next? Expert mixologist Hirsch has your answer in this cocktail book that explores the concept of starting with what you know and discovering what you love, breaking down the possibilities of gin, rum, tequila, vodka and whiskey, guided by your specific tastes and preferences. It's a choose-your-own-adventure guide to the world of great drinks.Beginning with the first drinks to define or popularize those spirits - well known and beloved by now - Hirsch journeys through history and across your palate to uncover forgotten recipes and discover new combinations for the amateur mixologist.is a simple and intuitive guide for exploring the many ways in which the liquors and cocktails we are most familiar with can serve as springboards for making delicious discoveries. Across 250 recipes divided into five chapters, Hirsch will show you why the drinks we know and love should only ever be just the beginning.Expand your palate and discover your new favorite beverage with the endless possibilities in this essential handbook for the cocktail lovers and home mixologists everywhere. Bartender, pour me another!