40 Minute Comfort Meal: Syrian-Style Meatball Soup with Rice and Tomatoes
From Cook What You Have by Christopher Kimball
SYRIAN-STYLE MEATBALL SOUP WITH RICE AND TOMATOES
Start to finish: 40 minutes / Servings: 4
This rustic meatball and rice soup is pure comfort food. The recipe is an adaptation of one from “Aromas of Aleppo” by Poopa Dweck. Made with canned tomatoes, rice and boxed broth, plus a few warming spices, onion and garlic, the soup requires only one refrigerated ingredient: ground beef (ground turkey works well, too). The prep is easy, too. We grate both the onion and garlic so no knifework is required. What’s more, there’s no need to pre-shape or brown the meatballs. As you form them, simply drop them into the simmering broth.
INGREDIENTS
|1 pound of ground beef OR turkey
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 large yellow onion, grated on the large holes of a box grater, divided
5 medium garlic cloves, finely grated
2 teaspoons ground allspice OR ground cumin, divided
|1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes OR ground cinnamon OR both
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
28-ounce can diced tomatoes
1 quart low-sodium beef OR chicken broth
1/2 cup long-grain white rice OR basmati rice, rinsed or drained
In a medium bowl, combine the beef, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 cup of the grated onion, half of the garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons of the allspice, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. Mix with your hands until well combined; set aside.
In a large pot, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, the remaining onion, the remaining garlic, the remaining ½ teaspoon allspice and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is browned and sticks to the pot, about 5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes with juices, the broth and 2 cups water. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits, then stir in the rice. Reduce to medium and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes; the rice will not be fully cooked.
Using dampened hands, pinch off a 1-tablespoon portion of the meat mixture, form it into a ball and drop it into the broth. Shape the remaining meat mixture and add to the pot in the same way; it’s fine if the meatballs are not completely uniform. Simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the soup is slightly thickened and the center of the meatballs reach 160°F, 10 to 15 minutes. Off heat, taste and season with salt and black pepper.
Optional garnish: Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley OR chopped fresh cilantro OR pomegranate molasses OR a combination
Excerpted from COOK WHAT YOU HAVE by Christopher Kimball. Copyright © 2022. Available October 2022 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.
Make a meal out of almost anything.
Stop shopping and start cooking what you have. Your pantry's possibilities are endless. Milk Street will help you transform whatever you already have into bright, bold meals from around the world.
Got a can of chickpeas? It can become anything from a quick hummus to a curry spiked with sweet carrots, from a garlicky chickpea soup to a bowl of crispy canned beans with lemon and scallions.
Or grab that can of tomatoes from the back of the cabinet. It can become spicy one-pot pasta all'arrabbiata, chilaquiles rojos, a rich shakshuka with poached eggs or a chicken and tortilla soup.
Turn to the refrigerator, where eggs and leftover vegetables are the start of cheesy migas, a Spanish tortilla with potato chips or a quick fried rice. Chicken breasts or thighs from the freezer become Hungarian chicken paprikash or hearty chicken salad with green tahini. Cooks in Amalfi, Italy, taught us to turn a wedge of Parmesan and lemons on the counter into a light yet flavorful pesto. And that's just the start. Desserts, too, come together easily with ingredients everyone keeps on hand.
These 225 recipes begin with the most common ingredients in your kitchen, but they provide more than a lesson in practicality. They teach an improvisational, creative way to cook.
That's when cooking becomes an adventure.